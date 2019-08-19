Passenger nabbed at Hyderabad Airport for carrying live ammunition

By | Published: 10:42 am 11:13 am

Hyderabad: A live ammunition ( K.F.12 Special) and a used ammunition of 7.62 mm bore was detected in the baggage of a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Sunday.

The flyer, Ankit Singh Mahara of Green View apartment at Sector 17H, Vasundra in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, was travelling to Delhi by Indigo 6E-6362 when the airport staff checked the baggage and found the ammunition.

On enquiry, it was found that Singh doesn’t possess valid documents especially the arms and ammunition license. The passenger along with the ammunition was handed over to the RGIA police for further investigation.

