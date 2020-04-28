Passion for antique pieces

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Ravinder Singh is a water sport enthusiast and also has a unique hobby of collecting antique pieces. His house’s cabinet is full of ship models, antique anchors, lanterns, knives, whistles and two old cycles and two gramophones.

Singh, who is an assistant manager (operation) in Water Sports Tourism at Hussain Sagar, said his first love was water sport. “I was part of the NCC and I had a liking to water sports in 1980s. There were not much of boats at Hussain Sagar. A few of us used to take the boats from Basheerbagh to Hussain Sagar to train in the lake. Gradually, my interest in this sport intensified and took interest in kayaking. I even took National Institute of Sports (NIS) training in coaching,” he said.

But, he also had interest in collecting antiques whenever he went for tournaments to different cities. “I would go to the old bazaar look for the old lanterns, knives and anchors. I had plenty in the past and when I shifted my house I had to dispose of some of them. At present, I have 50 ship models, one tonga bell, quite a few knives, anchors and lanterns. Some of them are very rare pieces. Now with Covid-19 keeping me indoors, I took pains to clean all those antique pieces,” he said.

“I have 1935 BSA cycle. I oil it regularly and keep it in good shape and it has a powerful light which is 90 years old. I have even kept the old tokens which were given by the Municipal Corporation for cycles. Sometimes, I do feel proud in treasuring these antiques. It gives me a different pleasure,’’ said Singh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .