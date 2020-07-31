Passion for ‘news reading’ turns saviour for Suryapet man

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:19 am

Suryapet: Who would have thought that a school time routine of reading out the day’s newspaper headlines during assembly at school would turn out to be a life saver some day!

This has exactly been the experience of Solleti Upendra Chary, a native of Balemla village in Suryapet district, who lost his job with a private firm during the corona-triggered lockdown period. The 38-year-old did not lose heart, or his voice!

Recalling his school days, Chary told Telangana Today that he was the regular ‘News Reader’ for the Zilla Praja Parishad High School at Chandupatla for five years, from Class 6 to 10 between 1992 and 1997. “The school headmaster chose me for the task because he believed that I had the right voice modulation for the job,” says Chary with a smile.

After school, Chary pursued higher studies and completed his Masters in Arts and a B.Ed, got into a job and settled down to a married life. However, with the advent of smart phones and applications like Whatsapp, the spark in him for news reading was reignited, and he started posting ‘Prantheeya Varthalu’, a 15-minute audio news bulletin on social media groups daily, something he has been doing for the last eight years. The move clicked, the daily news capsule went viral and he had a fairly good following, giving his followers a feel of the All India Radio (AIR) news broadcast.

“I learnt voice modulation in news reading by watching and listening to news readers like Shanthi Swaroop, Prayaga Ramakrishna and Baladeva Nanda Sagara on Doordarshan and AIR,” he said.

And when he lost his regular job, his ‘news reading’ experience came to his rescue as several web portals sought his services as a voice over for their programmes. “I never knocked on the doors of any web channels seeking a job. It came automatically to me because of the popularity of my Prantiya Varthalu,” he said.

Chary says he has been able to manage so far with the money he earns as a freelancer. “However, I am confident that the organisation I worked for will take me back once the corona situation improves,” he says, signing off on a note of optimism.

