‘Passive’ budget, nothing to cheer for TS: Vinod

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Senior TRS leader and vice- chairman of State Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar on Saturday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was “passive” and that the States requests on irrigation and others have not been considered.

“Its a passive budget. There is nothing new in the budget. There is no flagship programme,”Kumar, a former MP, said. “In the context of Telangana, there is no comment on all the representations which we’d made to declare any project either on river Godavari or Krishna as a national project. No new allocations for national highways, railways in Telangana,” he said.

The government made announcements in urban transport to benefit Mumbai last year, and Bengaluru this year, but gave nothing for Hyderabad though the city is cosmopolitan. Hyderabad has been rated as the worlds most dynamic city by reputed organisations, he said.

The country has been described as a “young country” but not even a single scheme has been announced for the youth, he claimed.No increase has been made in allocation for skill development, he said.

