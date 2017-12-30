Pastor convicted for funds misuse in Vizag

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Visakhapatnam: Pastor VG Devadas of Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Malkapuram of the city, guilty of embezzlement of funds, has been sentenced to undergo one year imprisonment by the Additional Metropolitan court here early this week.

One Jairaj had filed a case saying that the pastor, while working at Trinity Lutheran Church near Jagadamba Junction in the heart of the city in the past, had resorted to embezzlement of Rs. One crore of funds.

The court found that the records with regard to funds were not maintained properly and that the pastor had not accounted for the funds and sentenced him to one year simple imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs.25,000 failing which he has to serve in jail for another month.