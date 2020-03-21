Pastor who returned from Kerala asked to be in self-isolation

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Warangal Urban: A 62-year-old pastor working in a church in Oorugonda of Damera mandal of Warangal Rural district, who returned from his hometown in Kerala recently, was asked to be in self-isolation. Officials, who were identifying people arriving from other places, had taken him to the MGM hospital where he underwent tests on Friday.

Though his health condition is apparently normal with no virus symptoms, the doctors advised him to be in home isolation for 12 days. He was also asked to immediately consult the hospital in case he develops any symptoms of Covid-19. The pastor went to Kerala on March 1, and returned to Oorugonda on March 19 in the Ernakulam- Bellary Express.

