Patancheru MLA assures due recognition for cadre

By | Published: 12:42 am

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy assured party leaders that due recognition would be given to leaders who worked for strengthening the party base in Patancheru Assembly constituency.

Addressing party workers in Patancheru on Tuesday, the MLA announced the newly elected party office bearers of Mandal and villages in Patancheru Constituency officially.

Congratulating the newly elected TRS party Patancheru Mandal President, B Pandu, the Patancheru MLA has said that he has also started his career as Patancheru town president way back in 1990. He has vowed to give equal opportunities to party leaders by giving them nominated posts, corporation posts and other positions in party. Reddy has felicitated all the newly elected party office bearers on this occasion.

Former MLA, K Satyanarayana, Zilla Parishad Vice-chairman, Prabhakar and others were present. Earlier, the MLA has laid foundation stones for construction of CC Roads at Sairam Nagar Colony and Goutham Nagar Colony. The roads will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 41.5 lakhs and 28.5 lakhs respectively.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter