Patancheru MLA distrbutes one quintal of rice to 752 RTC employees

By | Published: 4:30 pm

Patancheru: In a rare gesture to support the families of TSRTC workers and employees, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy provided one quintal of rice to 752 TSRTC employees in his constituency on Monday. The rice was distributed by Finance Minister T Harish Rao who participated in a host of programmes here on Monday.

Appreciating the efforts of the MLA, Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had initiated several measures for the welfare of RTC employees. “It is hearting to see an MLA support the RTC employees, who went on strike,” he observed.

Dictionaries to 11,000 students

Earlier, the MLA distributed 11,000 dictionaries to Government college and school going students. Harish Rao also distributed 6,000 examination pads to students arranged by Mahipal Reddy. MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumantha Rao and others were present.

