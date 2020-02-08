Patancheru MLA distributes study material Xth Class students

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Patancheru: To motivate and guide the Xth class students excel in board examination MLA, Patancheru, Gudem Mahipal Reddy has organised motivational class for them at GMR Convention Hall in Medak on Saturday by inviting some experts.

He has also distributed study material prepared by expert teachers and examination pads to 4,000 students on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Legislator said that Xth Class is a crucial phase of the student’s life. He called upon them to concentrate on the studies until the examinations are completed keeping everything aside. MEO, Patancheru, Rathod, Motivational Speaker, Balachandra Sukur and others were present.

