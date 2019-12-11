Patancheru MLA organises Maha Padi Puja in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy organised a Maha Padi Puja and served Biksha (the holy lunch) for over 2,000 devotees from across his constituency at GMR Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

The priests performed special pujas and offered prayers on this occasion. The MLA, his wife Yadamma and other family members personally served Biksha to the Ayyappa devotees. At least 5,000 other people visited the place to offer prayers to Lord Ayyapa. Reddy organises such massive holy lunch for the Ayyappa devotees every year. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, P Manjusri, Former Minister, V Sunithalakshma Reddy, former MLA, Satyanarayana and others were present.

