Patancheru MLA participates in Swachhta Pakhwada

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Sangareddy: CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) of BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) wing concluded 15-day long Swachhta Pakhwada-2019. During the past 15 days, the CISF staff has removed tonnes of garbage from BHEL town ship, which is spread in over 800 acres.

On the final day, the CISF commandant Dr SPS Thomar invited Patancheru, MLA, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Executive Director, BHEL, G Uday Kumar to participate in Swachhta Pakhwada programme at Ambedkar grounds on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Patancheru MLA has appreciated the efforts of the CISF to make the BHEL town-ship a clean and green town-ship. Reddy appealed the CISF to conduct such programmes on the premises of GHMC too, Tehsildar and other government offices in RC Puram Mandal to spread awareness on cleanliness among the staff of these offices. The MLA said that they were ready to work and learn from CISF by conducting Swachhta Pakwada programmes in rural parts of Patancheru Assembly Constituency. Appreciating the efforts commandant of Dr Thomar for leading such a wonderful programme for a fortnight, Reddy urged the CISF commandant to accept his invitation to work in rural parts of his Constituency. General Manager, Pandarinath, Vigilance Officer, YV Rao, Community Centre, General Secretary, G Surender and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter