Patancheru MLA sends cakes to 255 churches

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy sent cakes as gifts to 255 churches located across Patancheru Assembly constituency. Reddy had been continuing the tradition since he became a MLA in 2014. Hiring three goods vehicles, the MLA’s supporters handed over the cakes to pastors at the churches. Reddy also extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community in his constituency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter