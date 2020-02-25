Patancheru: Stolen ATM found in bushes, cash intact

By | Published: 1:08 am

Sangareddy: A cash dispensing machine, which was stolen from an ATM at Rudram village under the Patancheru Police station limits on Sunday, was found on the outskirts of Cheriyal village of Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district on Monday morning.

The locals found the ATM in the bushes and also a trolley used to transport it. The miscreants could not get the cash out from the machine.

Patancheru Inspector P Naresh said the culprits, who used a stolen trolley to carry the machine, were seen in CCTV footage. Police suspect that five persons were involved.

