Patel’s vision of one India realised: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Article 370 had come in the way of freedom fighter and India’s first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel when he was trying to merge Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India.

Patel, he said, was instrumental in the annexation of 630 princely States with the Union of India, but Jammu & Kashmir remained out of reach for him.

Shah who was the chief guest at the Dikshant Parade of the 70th batch of IPS probationers (Regular Recruits) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, said by abrogating Article 370, the NDA government had now made Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of the country.

“Today, Patel’s vision of a unified India has been realised in the true spirit,” he said.

He also pointed out that after Independence, the then Nizam had refused to merge the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Union of India. Using police force, Patel had ensured that the Hyderabad State, consisting also parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, was merged with India in 1948.

The full credit goes to the then police action, he said, recalling the contribution of Patel in protecting the unity of the country. Saluting Patel, Shah said the national police academy was established in Hyderabad, a place that saw a historic police action under the leadership of Patel.

Thanking and congratulating the families of IPS officers for the support they have given to the country, Shah asked officers should resist pressure and follow the spirit of the Constitution and implement them, no matter from where the orders came.

Earlier, he reviewed the passing out parade and later presented trophies to the batch toppers. As many as 103 probationers, including 92 IPS officers and 11 foreign officers from Royal Bhutan Police and Nepal Police, took part in the parade.

‘Well-trained officers an asset to country’

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Director Abhay on Saturday said the content and methodology of the basic training course at the academy was regularly updated to keep pace with the dynamic requirements of policing in the contemporary world.

Delivering the welcome address during the ‘Dikshant’ passing out parade of IPS probationary officers at the academy here, he said a smart police force was the ultimate goal of the academy. “We have worked hard to bring out officers who are sensitive, modern, accountable, responsive and techno-savvy,” he said.

The academy has tried to inculcate highest standards of professional conduct, integrity, rectitude and sensitivity. “As the officer trainees stand tall today in crisp khakis, I am confident that these alert, well-trained and motivated officers will prove to be an asset to the country,” he said.

During their training, inputs were provided to them on various law and police related subjects. A number of sensitisation, orientation and competency modules were conducted to groom the officers to enforce law impartially in tune with the requirements of democratic policing.

“We also tried to inculcate in them empathy and sensitivity to work in a pluralistic society,” Abhay said and added that half a dozen officers from Bhutan and five from Nepal had also completed their institutional training at the academy.

