Pathi, Mujtaba claim top honours

Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Aryan Pathi (Delhi Public School), Abhinav Perikett (Little Flower School), Kasvi Agarwal (Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan) and Mujtaba Ali Mohammed (Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1) reigned supreme in the archery competition of Sports For All, Hyderabad, presented by Hero Sprint Pro, here at the Gachibowli on Wednesday.

Aryan clinched the Compound Bow gold while Harsh Shekhar of Shree Hanuman Vyayam cornered the silver in the U-17 category (boys). Pratham Sirigiri of Brilliant Grammar School settled for the third place on the podium.

In the U-14 Compound, Abhinav grabbed the title. Jaidev Umamaheshwar of Maharshi Vidya Mandir finished second while Madhav Penjarla of Slate The School had to be content with the third place.

In the girls’ U-14 Compound, Kasvi Agarwal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan bagged the top prize, pipping Akshara Kodus of Sunflower Vedic School while Srashta Reddy of Pallavi International School took the bronze medal.

In the boys’ U-19 Recurve, Mujtaba Ali Mohammed claimed the top honours, beating Agniva of P. Obul Reddy Public School. Syed Tazammul Ali of Narayanan Junior College took home the bronze.

Elswhere, in the battle for supremacy in karate, Shiksha Jana of Bhawan’s Shri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya (Sainikpuri) won the gold medal in the U-11 girls’ category (Kata) by beating Rinisha Yadav of Surya The Global School. Shagun Kar of Kendriya Vidyalaya (No. 1) and Sri Satya Anwitha Kondapally of Vignan Vidyalaya (Nizampet) had to settle for the bronze.

Defending champions Meridian School (Madhapur) stayed on course for an encore in the football competition (Under-16) as they edged past Iqbalia International 2-0, thanks to a goal each by Vikhyath and Siddharth. Last year’s bronze winner Future Kids also stayed in contention as they ousted Oakridge International (Hyderabad) 2-0, courtesy goals from Charith and Uttam Reddy.

Abdul Azeem Shaikh of Meridian School (Banjara Hills) scored a brace to help his team register a 2-0 victory over Vignan (A) and cruise into the semis while Suhan Mohsin also scored two goals for Phoenix Greens to hand his team a 2-0 victory over Global Edge and a spot in the semis.

In the basketball U-14 championship, Delhi Public School lived up to their top billing and thrashed Vignan Vidyalaya 32-3 to advance into the semifinals. Phoenix Greens International also advanced to the last four after thrashing Glendale Academy 19-7, while Future Kids School also kept their hopes alive with a huge 20-3 victory over the second Vignan team that was in fray.

