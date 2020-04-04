Pathogens without borders

By | Published: 4th Apr 2020 12:05 am 11:35 pm

With ‘pandemic’, ‘virus’, ‘contagion’ and ‘social distancing’ the lingua franca of the contemporary, texts that have described, prophesied or fantasised global disease have suddenly returned to the spotlight. Websites and periodicals have traced the history of viral fictions (even if the virus, as a category, was not recognised until the modern era): from Homer (Iliad) to the 20th century superstar monarch of the macabre, Stephen King (The Stand).

They note how leprosy, the plague, malaria and other diseases appear in Chaucer, Daniel Defoe, Arthur Conan Doyle, Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Camus and others. It is likely that the gaunt, brown appearance of the Ancient Mariner, the eponymous character of English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s poem, suggests he suffers from a tropical illness, critic Alan Bewell proposes in Romanticism and Colonial Disease. These texts imagine spectacular scenarios: a plague (code name for infection) that wipes out humanity.

Involuntary Globalisation

‘Muraratebo [the virus] does not respect national borders’, declares Carmen in Patrick Lynch’s Carriers. Viruses, says Maryk repeatedly in Chuck Hogan’s The Blood Artists, love airports. We understand this very well in the age of corona and internationally transmissible viruses. The pandemic is an instantiation of globalisation itself.

Disease as involuntary globalisation was the subject of Alfred Crosby’s magnificent Ecological Imperialism (1986) and The Columbian Exchange (1972): Europeans brought ‘their’ diseases into the Native American civilisation – and the natives, whose immune systems had never encountered the European germs, were decimated in large numbers.

Cholera, yellow fever and plague came to the attention of the Europeans in their colonisation of Asia, Africa and South America, discovering that, alongside resources, land and people (which they wanted), they also had to deal with these new diseases (which they didn’t). Coleridge’s brother died at the Siege of Seringapatnam, not from war injuries, but from cholera, Byron died of malaria: both cholera and malaria are tropical diseases that had arrived in Europe through colonisation. Mary Shelley’s 1826 pandemic novel The Last Man was written during this period of colonial disease.

Sanitation and epidemiological initiatives at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the Pasteur Institutes in Paris and the Johns Hopkins Medical School made tropical disease regulation the centrepiece of international travel and trade. Notions of ‘world health’, Alison Bashford points out in her Medicine at the Border: Disease, Globalization and Security, 1850 to the Present, ‘cannot be understood as anything but merged formations of colonial, national, and ‘world’ politics, played out on specific local ground’.

Colonial Origins

Decades ago, Kenneth Ballhatchet had traced the colonial origins and racial politics of the 1864 (and later) Contagious Diseases Act in India. The racialised dimensions of sexually transmitted diseases resulted in Anjali Arondekar’s For the Record: On Sexuality and the Colonial Archive in India, which argues for the regulation of prostitution in colonial India. In similar fashion, Rod Edmond’s Leprosy and Empire maps European territorial conquests alongside pathogenic fields opened up through colonisation, while Elizabeth Anne Fenn does it for smallpox in Pox Americana: The Great Smallpox Epidemic of 1775-82.

Border controls, sanitation regimes and quarantine measures are integral to both — the disease as well as to the processes of globalisation itself. The idea of the contagion may have medical origins, but it clearly has cultural parameters at work: racial profiling of potential patients, unequal distribution of medical resources, biases in research on specific communities and, of course, the panic raised around immigrants-as-carriers.

Kristen Ostherr, examining American public health documentaries from the 1950s in Cinematic Prophylaxis: Globalization and Contagion, writes: “Invisible pathogens produce widespread anxieties about global contagion … This discourse [of global health] compulsively attempts to visually represent invisible contagions in order to fix the location of the ever-elusive pathogen.”

Viral Apocalypse

Fantasies of viral apocalypses have been the stuff of Hollywood nightmares throughout the 20th century. The Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Invasion, Outbreak, I Am Legend, The Andromeda Strain have microscopic invaders – as opposed to the large alien lifeforms of Alien. The ‘outbreak narrative’ as critic Priscilla Wald terms it in Contagion: Cultures, Carriers and the Outbreak Narrative, is about connections too:

“Microbes, spaces, and interactions blend together as they animate the landscape and motivate the plot of the outbreak narrative: a contradictory but compelling story of the perils of human interdependence and the triumph of human connection and cooperation, scientific authority and the evolutionary advantages of the microbe, ecological balance and impending disaster.”

The origins of the infection may be, usually, Africa (Richard Preston’s best-seller Ebola book, The Hot Zone, and Dustin Hoffman’s Outbreak), but the impact is global. This returns the discourse to Africa as a place where disease, like evil, reigns, reminding us, therefore, of the colonial metaphor of the ‘Dark Continent’.

Or, the pathogen may be the result of an experiment/process gone wrong – and this places the blame exclusively in the laboratories of contemporary science – as in The Stand. But the point is: these bits of protein endanger the entirety of human civilisation in these texts.

Human Everted

The pathogen turns the human inside out, literally and metaphorically. Accounts of humans eviscerated by the pathogen abound in Ebola texts.

Infected humans behave in inhuman ways, and lose their humanity: they become zombies, vampires and aliens within their recognisably human form (World War Z, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and Octavia Butler’s novel, Clay’s Ark). Their personality altered irrevocably, the humans are turned inside out.

The viral apocalypse in The Stand or Outbreak is marked not just by the rapid and thorough global dissemination of the pathogen but by the breakdown of civil society. Thus, the apocalypse is not just about disease but the collapse of human relations and ordered society, and humanitarian considerations – except in the truly heroic – are abandoned in the face of imminent infection. The entropy in the system increases.

Imagined Immunities

The pathogen also rips apart the myth of a self-contained human form. The border of the human, the regulatory defence mechanism of the immune system are both breached, exactly as the virus breaches the national border. That is, both the human and social borders are taken apart in viral fictions, demonstrating that ‘no man is an island’ to a pathogen. Priscilla Wald’s riff on Benedict Anderson’s famous concept of ‘imagine communities’ is, therefore, ‘imagined immunities’, where she argues that borders are violated, constantly.

The viral globe, which we see revealed now, calls for us to recognise shared vulnerability: that our bodies, communities, even nations – of which we are so proud and which we police based on ethnic, racial and other identities – are not bounded, guarded entities. We are porous.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

