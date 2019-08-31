Patralekhaa’s pyaar bhara wishes for beau Rajkummar on his b’day

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Saturday, and his girlfriend and actor Patralekha dropped a loved-up post for him on social media. “Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest Rajkummar. It’s so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you, but, a life that is filled with peace, prosperity, learning and growth,” Patralekha wrote on Instagram along with a few photographs.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen sharing smiles with each other. Rajkummar has carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom with a filmography boasting of titles like Shahid, Newton, Trapped, Shaitan, Kai Po Che! and Queen. In his ninth year in Bollywood, he has once again proved his mettle with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and the latest Judgementall Hai Kya.

Not only Patralekha, several members of the film industry took to social media to write heartfelt wishes for Rajkummar on his 35th birthday. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with him in Bareilly Ki Barfi, wrote: “Happy birthday bro!Lots of love and happiness.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted: “Happy bday Raaaj! you are always going to be special to me! You are in my duaas ! May you get all you want ! You are hardworking and deserving .”Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder called Rajkummar her “crazy partner”. “To my crazy partner in fractures and my loved friend Rajkummar, Happy birthday, may your success exceed your talent.. and that’s saying a lot,” she wrote. On the film front, Rajkummar will be seen in the films Made in China and Roohi Azfa.