By | Published: 10:07 pm

The fourth season of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is set to start streaming on Netflix from August 4. According to Variety, the show follows the Indian-American-Muslim comic taking on the modern cultural and political landscape.

Patriot Act will continue to feature comedic monologues and interviews with celebrity guests. This is Minhaj’s second Netflix programme after The Homecoming King.