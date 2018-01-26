Patriotic fervour grips Hyderabad on Republic Day

By | Published: 10:24 pm 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Patriotic fervour gripped the city on Friday with a host of individual and organisations celebrating the Republic Day with a series of events and programmes.

The lanes, bylanes and major junctions were decked up with colourful rangolis, flowers and other paraphernalia. All the government offices were specially decorated with lights as part of the celebrations.

Since early in the morning the lanes and bylanes reverberated with patriotic songs and slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ as rallies were conducted by schoolchildren and youth welfare organisations in different areas.

After unfurling the national flag at GHMC Head Office, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said this year a few developmental projects would be completed and few reforms would be introduced to extend better service to citizens.

Addressing the gathering at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad, South Central Railway General Manager Vinod Kumar said the originating gross earnings of the zone reached Rs 9472 crore till December 2017 in the current financial year, around Rs 700 crore higher over the previous year.

TSGenco and TSTransco Chief Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said Telangana was the first State to extend 24 hours power supply to 23 lakh agriculture pump sets in the State since January 1.

As part of the Republic Day, NTPC Regional Executive Director (South) KRC Murthy distributed merit scholarship cheques to 66 meritorious students from 10 government high schools. NTPC also provided tables and chairs to Government High Schools at Kavadiguda , Mekalamandi, Addagutta and Picket as part of its CSR programme.

HMDA Commissioner T Chiranjeevulu said the organisation had achieved success in different aspects last year. Among all, Income Tax payment exemption of Rs 500 crore was achieved due to the coordinated effort put in employees, he said.