Patrol officer brand ambassador of city police: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday interacted with 114 patrol officers of the East zone at the Nizam College grounds and inspected their patrol vehicles. The Commissioner also appreciated 32 officers for their efforts in tracing missing persons, tracing cell phones, apprehending suspects, usage of IT initiatives and relations with communities.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner also congratulated all the patrol car officers who are making the city safe and secure. “One running patrol car is equal to a moving police station in the area, and the brand ambassador of the Hyderabad City Police is a patrol car officer,” he said.

The Commissioner also stressed on zero tolerance towards drinking alcohol in public places and crime against women apart from calling for more efforts to ensure safety and security of women, interactions with the community, community support and student support in performing duties.

Health camp

The Commissioner also inaugurated a health camp organised for Traffic police personnel in association with Apollo Hospitals, at Hyderguda. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said the camp was organised for the Traffic police taking into account their hectic work schedule. They were also exposed continuously to air pollution and noise pollution. All these factors could lead to various medical problems.

The camp will help traffic policemen identify health problems at an early stage and avail treatment on time. The camp will continue for the next 25 days during which all the 2,450 personnel of Hyderabad Traffic will undergo medical check-ups.

