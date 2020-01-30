Patrolmen save life of motorist in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police patrol staff as ‘first responders’ saved the life of a motorist who was injured in a road mishap in Nacharam here on Wednesday night. Police sources said the motorist, who was proceeding towards Nacharam, fell on the main road after his vehicle skidded.

The motorist suffered multiple bleeding injuries on his face, head and other parts. Immediately after the accident, fellow motorists alerted the police about the same. On receiving information, the Patrol Mobile-1 belonging to the Nacharam police station rushed to the spot.

“The police personnel, who had received training on emergency trauma care during the recent First Responder training session, provided first-aid and called up the ambulance,” police said. The victim was shifted to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

