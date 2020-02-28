Pattana Pragathi will be a grand success: Gutha

By | Published: 12:57 am

Nalgonda: Chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that Pattana Pragathi programme taken up by the State government to change urban landscape of Telangana would be another runaway success like Palle Pragathi.

Participating in Pattana Pragathi programme in the fifth ward of Devarakonda Municipality in Nalgonda district, Sukender Reddy said that the State government had taken up Palle Pragathi programme and succeeded in solving the problems prevailed in the villages. On the same lines, Pattana Pragathi was taken up by the government to solve the prevailing problems in the towns. The urban people should voluntarily participate in Pattana Pragathi programme. Not only depending on the government, the people should also make their efforts for development of their wards, he said.

“We will physically be healthy when the cleanliness and greenery is good in our area. People should keep this essential thing in mind and consider ensuring cleanliness and hygiene as their social responsibility”, he maintained.

He asked the municipal staff to work with dedication and commitment in discharging their duties and bring laurels to the State government. He also underlined the need to create awareness on the impact of environment on their health. Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar Naik and chairman of the municipality Narsimha and other officials also attended the programme.

