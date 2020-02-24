Pattana Pragathi will give towns a facelift, says Bigala Ganesh Gupta

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Nizamabad: People, public representatives and officials should utilise Pattana Pragathi programme to give towns a facelift, said Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta.

The MLA, along with Collector C Narayana Reddy and Nizamabad Mayor Neethu Kiran, launched 10-day Pattana Pragathi programme on Monday at Nagaram in Nizamabad.

Gupta said Telangana government had taken up the programme to clean cities and towns. He said Nizamabad Mayor would represent the Nagaram division. The MLA said if the division is not develop under Pattana Pragathi, it could not be developed in near future.

Collector Narayana Reddy said Palle Pragathi had changed the face of villages and improved the infrastructure facilities. “We should take Palle Pragathi as an example and implement Pattana Pragathi.”

