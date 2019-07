Pavan wins it for Warangal

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Pavan Reddy bagged five wickets (5/31) and led his team with the bat (32no) as Warangal secured a narrow one-wicket win over Concorde CC in the HCA A2 Division Two-Day League championship match on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mudassir Ahmed’s six-wicket performance went in vain as Mahmood CC lost to Aggarwal Seniors by 75 runs with Moiz picking up five wickets for the winning side.

In another match, Gaurav returned with six wickets (6/26) to help Mega City register a 130-run win over Secunderabad Nawabs. Zafraullah Khan too picked up five wickets in CCOB’s 78-run win over Zinda Tilismath.

Brief scores

Group I (Pool B): Nizamabad District 204 in 49.4 overs bt Kosaraju 124 in 49.5 overs (Vishal 40, Lalith Reddy 3/13, Suraj Naik 3/13); Mega City 246 in 56.5 overs bt Secunderabad Nawabs 116 in 40.1 overs (Harsh Singh Thakur 46, Gaurav 6/26); Venus Cybertech 188 in 72.5 overs lost to Baalaji CC 193/6 in 32 overs (Paraj Raj 50, Rohith Reddy 60, M Ritvik 3/52); CCOB 224 in 62.5 overs (Basheeruddin 64, Kaleem Khan 3/16, Kiran Reddy 3/12) bt Zinda Tilismath 146 in 36.2 overs (Kaleem Khan 40, Zafarullah Khan 5/19); Sri Shyam 330/2 in 90 overs drew with Deccan Wanderers; Ours 277 in 78.2 overs bt Crown 176 (Manav Agarwal 51, Aditya 4/43, Vignesh 4/53); Galaxy 191 in 53.2 overs drew with Hyderabad Blues 83/0 in 25 overs (Ravi Shankar Pandey 53)

Group II (Pool B): Elegant 249/3decl in 58.1 overs drew with Cheerful Chums152/5 in 75 overs (Sai Koushik A 42); Aggarwal Seniors 195 in 56 overs (Mohit 47, P Arjun 48, Mudassir Ahmed 6/44) bt Mahmood 120 in 31.1 overs (C Vinay Kumar 51, Moiz 5/10); Concorde 145 in 53.2 overs (G Anurag 40no, Pavan Reddy 5/31, Ajay 3/55) lost to Warangal 148/9 in 68.1 overs (Pavan Reddy 32, Yogender Singh 5/62, S Nikhil 3/40)

Top performers



Five or more wickets:

Gaurav 6/26, Mudassir Ahmed 6/44, Pavan Reddy 5/31, Moiz 5/10,

Zafarullah Khan 5/19, Yogender Singh 5/62