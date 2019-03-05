Pavement dweller found murdered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: A pavement dweller died after being pushed forcefully over a heated argument by two persons at Nampally on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the deceased identified as Ghouse Mohiuddin, a native of Bidar, Karnataka was a pavement dweller at Public Gardens in Nampally and earning his livelihood by working in nearby hotels.

On Monday morning, while the man was sitting near the auto stand of Hyderabad railway station, two persons Ramesh Rao and Mohd Shah, both Maharashtra natives, came to the place.

“Both of them had consumed liquor and met Ghouse Mohiuddin who asked them why they did not take him along. During the argument, one of them pushed Ghouse Mohiuddin after which the latter fell on the ground. A few hours later the locals found him dead,” Station House Officer, Nampally, Subash Chandra Bose said.

The police registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against Ramesh Rao and Mohd Shah and launched efforts to nab them.