Pawan discloses party norms, to aim at casteless society

By | Published: 8:39 pm 9:24 pm

Karimnagar: Caste would play a vital role in Indian politics. It is not possible to exist in Indian politics without touching the caste. So, we have included ‘casteless society’ as one of the agenda point in party’s norms, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said.

He disclosed the seven norms of Jana Sena Party in a meeting held in Karimnagar on Tuesday, casteless society, religious-less politics, protection of culture, nationalism should not neglect regionalism, protection of language, relentless fight against corruption, and protection of environment.

Explaining in detail about each and every topic, he said they would come up with full-fledged agenda by March 14, formation day of Jana Sana. Only few castes have been enjoying political power and people belonging to a majority of caste were away from political arena. It was not social justice to give party tickets to some caste.

Taking steps for financial growth was more important, he said and added that his party had adopted the ideology of renowned social reformers such as Jyotiba Phule, Narayana Rao Guru, Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

It was not proper to humiliate language and slang used in a State, he said and added that he encouraged Dalit artistes from Telangana in his movies.

He said it was also necessary to respect different cultures if India wants to be united. Bathukamma, Sammakka-Sarakka and Jataras were great culture of Telangana.

Big agitations cropped up in South Indian States such as Tamil Nadu when the Hindi was forcefully imposed on Dravidians. So, it was not proper to neglect regionalism, he added.

To wage relentless agitation against corruption was the main intension of Jana Sena party. Development was not possible with destruction of environment. They would try to utilise scientific technology for the development without damaging the nature, he said.