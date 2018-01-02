By | Published: 12:16 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s novel initiative to provide uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector is turning his bitter critics into fans. Actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan made a visit to Pragathi Bhavan on Monday to extend New Year greetings and also appreciate the Chief Minister for realising a dream which was once considered impossible.

Kalyan, who spent more than 100 minutes at Pragathi Bhavan, was all praises for Rao over his administrative capabilities and realising his promises made to the people of Telangana during the separate statehood movement in a systematic manner.

Terming his interaction with the Chief Minister as a goodwill meeting, Kalyan was happy over the implementation of the 24×7 power supply scheme.

“When Telangana was formed, everybody thought that 24×7 power supply was impossible due to power deficiency. But, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has proved the impossible is possible. This feat is a case study for the entire nation,” Kalyan said.

The actor also said he met Rao earlier at Raj Bhavan recently and sought his appointment to learn about the government’s initiatives. The Chief Minister assured to give him time soon. But, Kalyan said he could not resist himself after reading about the launch of the power supply scheme in the newspapers and sought an appointment, which was accommodated immediately. “If Telangana was in the hands of any other politician, such speedy development probably would have been impossible within such a short span,” he said.

The Jana Sena Party leader admitted that he had a strong fan base in Telangana and did not need to give a specific message to his fans about his political equations in Telangana after his meeting with Rao. But, he made it clear that he had no immediate plans to extend his support to any political party in the State.

When sought for his take on the Chief Minister, Kalyan reminded that during his meetings in Andhra Pradesh, he always cite the Telangana Chief Minister as a role model. “The way he (Rao) ran the separate statehood movement and his administration after the State was formed, should be taken as inspiration and replicated in realising promises made to Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that the political and economic situation in both Telugu States is different and it was time that the States focused on development and welfare.

Kalyan also said he was in good terms with all politicians and keeps meeting IT Minister KT Rama Rao socially. “He invited me for World Telugu Conference, but I could not attend due to prior commitments. Hence, I wanted to thank him as well,” he said.