Pawan Kalyan-Bhumika’s classic ‘Khushi’ up for a re-release

The upgraded and remastered version of the film with 4K projection technology, will be reportedly playing in theatres for a week till January 6.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Joining the trend of re-releasing old Telugu films in theatres, Pawan Kalyan-Bhumika Chawla’s all-time cult classic movie ‘Khushi’ is all set to hit the theatres once again on December 31, to ring in the New Year.

Taking to his social media handle, director of the film SJ Suryah wrote, “A Blockbuster for Ages, An OG Love Saga. Re-live Evergreen Romance Enjoy once again the ever-lasting Magic of love #Kushi, from 31 Dec in theatres near you! #KushiReRelease @PawanKalyan @iam_SJSuryah @bhumikachawlat @pcsreeram #ManiSharma @AMRathnamOfl (sic).”

‘Kushi’ was the Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film by the same name that featured Vijay and Jyotika. It marked the sophomore directorial of filmmaker-actor SJ Suryah. Produced by AM Ratnam, the film was shot by PC Sreeram and music by Mani Sharma.

The romantic-drama, which was released in 2001, became a huge trendsetting blockbuster at the time, bringing a cult following to Pawan Kalyan among the audience.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Trisha starrer ‘Okkadu’ is also reportedly being re-released on January 7. After the news went viral on social media, fans of Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting to experience the euphoria at the theatres once again.