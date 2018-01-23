Pawan Kalyan calls on followers, fans for 25-year battle

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Karimnagar: Movie star and Jana Sena party chief, Pawan Kalyan set a 25 year deadline for his fans and party workers, who were eagerly waiting for the party’s terms and conditions.

At his maiden party workers’ meeting held in Karimangar on Tuesday after the launch of political tour from Kondagattu on Monday, Kalyan called upon his party workers and fans to be ready to wage 25 year battle to see the fruits of their fight.

Also read Pawan discloses party norms, to aim at casteless society

Though it seems to have disappointed some of the people those who were trying to test their luck in politics, a majority of the youth, who were enjoying their hero’s speech by blowing whistles and shouting slogans, did not care about it.

Addressing the party workers at a function hall, Kalyan asked party works especially youth to be ready for a long war to be waged by the party in the coming 25 years.

“According to scientific analysis, it will take 30 years to develop a party. Formation of Telangana was also materialised after a long struggle. In 1970’s, Telangana movement was raised. Later, it dwindled for a period before its restarted in 2000. So, workers of the party should get ready for 25 years long battle.”

Kalyan announced that Jana Sena was going to contest in 2019 elections in Telangana. Promising to struggle hard to take forward the aims for which the people of Telangana had struggled, he sought the support of party workers, fans, youths, women and all sections of the society.

He tried to convince the party leaders, “I don’t want money. Money is nothing before your love for me. Treat me as your family member and a brother.”