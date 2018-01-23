Pawan Kalyan continues praise of KCR, Telangana

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Karimnagar: Jana Sena president and film star Pawan Kalyan tried to woo the people of Telangana by expressing his love and affection for the State, and beginning his speech at a party workers’ meeting with the ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan.

The actor-turned-politician said he held Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in high regard for waging a long battle for separate Statehood.

Ridiculing the Congress criticism over his meeting with the Chief Minister, Kalyan said he had a special attachment for KCR. He appealed to the people of Telangana to provide him an opportunity to fulfill his responsibility towards Telangana which gave rebirth to him.

Kalyan, who had been away from Telangana agitation, focused more on Telangana during his 30 minutes speech delivered addressing the party works in a function in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Film star-turned political, who started his speech with ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan, compared Jai Telangana slogan with ‘Vandemataram’. Recollecting his accident before 2009 elections, he said while Andhra gave birth to him, Telangana gave him rebirth. So, he started his political tour from Telangana.

Emphasising the need for entry of new blood into politics, he said he has started political party to provide an opportunity to youth.

Kalyan said Telangana was a four years infant. It was the responsibility of everybody (leaders) to handle the new born with a special care, he added.