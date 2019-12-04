‘Pawan Kalyan enjoyed remix of Ee… Manase song’

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Right from his childhood, Uday Shankar has been an ardent fan of Pawan Kalyan. With all the love for his matinee idol, Uday chose a song from Pawan-starrer Tholi Prema and remixed it in his latest outing MisMatch. Sharing his love for the song and Pawan in an interaction session ahead of the film’s release, he said that he was one of those fans who adored Pawan and there was no change in his love for his dear hero.

“In the journey of life, a lot of things change. In my life too, there were a lot of changes and shifts in likes and dislikes about things and people around. But what has never undergone any change is my unstinted love and fondness for Pawan Kalyan garu. It was my long-cherished dream that if I became a hero, I wanted to re-enact the song Ee… Manase from Tholi Prema which was a huge hit in my childhood. So, when the opportunity surfaced, I immediately grabbed it,” shared the budding hero.

“We adopted a novel scheme to shoot it. With 60 dancers and 120 technicians, we could complete the shooting within just five days. Aishwarya Rajesh was very cooperative and helped us finish the song as planned. Actually, I didn’t inform Pawan sir about how we shot the song. And when he watched it, all the while he was humming the tune of the song. After watching, he himself identified that the song was taken in one single shot,” said Uday who considers MisMatch as a special film for many reasons.

“The first is I could include the song which I like the most. Next, the song is from my favourite hero’s film. I wish that Pawan sir’s fans also will like the song as much as my favourite hero did,” said Uday.

