Pawan Kalyan says KCR is ‘a hardworking and smart CM’

Karimnagar: Actor and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said he was not interested in distractive politics and that he would give priority to constructive politics.

Addressing his maiden press conference after launching a political tour of the two Telugu States from Kondagattu, the actor-turned-politician said he had decided to stay away from films.

Answering a query on whether he was touring in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to “divide anti-government votes”, Kalyan said: “I am not interested in such politics. It is not my nature. Nobody is influencing me. Neither Telangana nor AP are utilising me for their benefits.”

When asked whether the Telangana government was fulfilling the dreams of Telangana people who had agitated for water, funds and employment, Kalyan said political parties should have political accountability. Providing employment to unemployed youths was more important for governments. However, there were a number of problems at the grassroots level in providing jobs, he opined.

He showered praises on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, calling him a ‘hardworking and smart CM’. The Chief Minister had achieved a separate Telangana State by mobilising all sections of the society, he said and questioned what was wrong in meeting KCR for extending New Year greetings.

He made it clear that he had no differences with AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu. When asked what kind of role Jana Sena was going to play in Telangana, Kalyan said it was not proper to speak everything without knowing the local problems since Telangana had materialised after a long struggle. There were a number of problems and most of them were sensitive issues.

At this juncture, it was not possible to say what and how much he could do for Telangana. During the tour, he would study and understand local problems by meeting Jana Sena workers and try to find solutions by discussing with intellectuals and party leaders. If the problems were not solved, they would be taken to the notice of the government.

Answering a query on whether he had opposed the formation of Telangana when he was in the Praja Rajyam Party, he evaded the question stating that everybody should respect the verdict of the people. Stating that his party had an office in Hyderabad, he said he would have a party office in Anantapur in AP as well. On January 27, he would undertake the ‘Karuvu Yatra’(drought tour) from Anantapur.