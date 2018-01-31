Pawan Kalyan keen to meet Modi

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party founder and ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan appears eager to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on people’s issues.

At least, this is what he is saying during his public meetings in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He has said that he would take all people’s problems to Modi in a bid to address them. On his part, he would extend support to the rulers by bringing to their notice the people’s grievances for redressal and he would also do his bit, the film star had stated.

During his latest visit to Dharmavaram where he met handloom weavers, Pawan Kalyan asked them to weave a good piece of cloth so that he could display their skills to Modi when he meets the latter.

The major political parties of TDP, Congress, CPM and CPI, if not the YSR Congress Party are closely watching the movements of the JSP leader, who like YSRCP president Jaganmohan Reddy, has also proved to be a crowdpuller, particularly film fans. Most of them are also keen to have a truck with him since he had declared that JSP would contest in the next general elections for certain.