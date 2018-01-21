Pawan Kalyan to kickstart political tour in Telangana

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Hyderabad: Actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will launch his political tour of Telangana State on Monday. He will commence his four-day tour at Kondagattu in Jagityal district and meet party workers in the erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam. He is likely to announce his future action plan during the tour.

This will be the first time that Pawan Kalyan undertakes a political tour in Telangana State since he has been restricting himself to issues in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters after attending a mass prayer at St Mary’s Church in Secunderabad here on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan said he would seek blessings of Lord Anjaneya at Kondagattu temple and announce his action plan. He said the objective of his tour was to meet people and learn about their problems. “I will interact with Jana Sena Party workers and discuss the party ideologies and policies. I want to increase my awareness about local problems as well,” he said. He declared that his tour will not feature public meetings, but he would interact with his party workers and local people.

Earlier, the actor-turned-politician along with his wife Anna, Polish Ambassador Adam Burakowski and others participated in a mass prayer at St Mary’s Church in Secunderabad. Later in the day, he interacted with a group of students from Poland on film making and education. He wished for better collaboration between India and Poland. He also held one-on-one meeting with Burakowski.