Pawan Kalyan playing ‘package politics’: BJP

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Monday said the party believes that Pawan Kalyan’s four-year-old Jana Sena party was the ‘B’ team of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Speaking to mediapersons here on Pawan Kalyan’s political yatra in Telangana State, he said the actor who had opposed bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and had abused leaders who fought for Statehood was now praising Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He also wondered how the government had allowed Pawan Kalyan’s yatra when it had denied permissions to various political parties and Joint Action Committees to hold similar programmes in the State.

Rao alleged that Pawan Kalyan was only indulging in ‘package politics’ in the two Telugu States. “Pawan Kalyan who kept promising the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that he will be a questioner has clearly turned into a full time eulogizer of both the chief ministers,” he said, adding that it was little wonder then that both the Chief Ministers were plotting to utilize this ‘election season politician’ to divide their anti-establishment votes.

The BJP leader also pointed out that Pawan Kalyan had always maintained that he was a follower of Periyar Rama Swamy of Dravidian movement, but he used Hindi slogans for his first political Yatra from Telangana – ‘Chalore Chalore Chal Chalore.’ “Pawan Kalyan’s style of politics will be rejected by Telangana people and his movie Jana Sena would be a flop show even before it is released,” he said.