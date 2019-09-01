Pawan Kalyan, the wildfire at the box office

By | Published: 8:43 pm

With blessings and encouragement from his elder brother, Chiranjeevi, Konidela Kalyan Babu gained an entry into the filmdom in 1996 with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, produced by Allu Aravind. Before his entry, however, his martial arts guru announced his first name as Pawan, on the dais.

Since then, he was popularly addressed as Pawan Kalyan. Born on September 2, 1971, in Bapatla, Pawan made huge strides into fame with his first three films between ’96 and ’98.

His early films contributed to Pawan’s meteoric rise to dizzy heights as a hero with highest remuneration and the widest base of fanfare. As he grew to be a champion at the box office, a trend of his own captivated the business and big production houses wanted to cast him in high-budget movies.

Film by film, he succeeded in pushing his competitors out. The special merit in his approach to his career was that he never inclined towards a successful director with maximum hits but welcomed anonymous directors with sound scripts.

In a span of just 8 years, he was, perhaps, the only hero to be picked up by Star India Survey in 2014 as one among the top 5 heroes of India.

Pawan Kalyan was, through the sequence of films, acknowledged as the wildfire in terms of humongous popularity which helped even his feeble films earn lucrative dividends at the box office.

On the trajectory of the past 25 years, no other hero could amass as much following and craze as Pawan could among the masses, which prompted him to alight on the political centre stage along with Chiranjeevi in 2009. His predominance amongst the masses always magnified his image as a terrific crowd-puller.

Pawan’s trial and error in politics could not impair his towering influence on cinema as the production houses are, with commitment, readily waiting to launch film after film with him. Pawan Kalyan turns a year older today.

