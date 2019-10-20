Pawan Kalyan to hold rally in Visakhapatnam on Nov 3

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Visakhapatnam: ‘Power Star’ and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will lead a rally in support of construction workers in the city on November 3.

The JSP political affairs committee had taken a decision to this effect, in view of the misery of building construction workers who have been suffering without work, particularly due to shortage of sand, in the state.

The rally will be held from 3 p.m., but however, the starting and concluding points of it are not known yet.

