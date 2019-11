By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has appealed to Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao to allow the employees of TSRTC to join duty as the JAC has called off the strike.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan hoped that the Chief Minister would take a sympathetic view of the TSRTC workers and allow them to join duties. He urged Rao to resolve the issues pertainign to RTC employees.