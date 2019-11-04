Pawan Kalyan’s pact with Chandrababu led to debacle, says AP Minister

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Visakhapatnam: Film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan apparently has yet to come out of the spell cast by Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as he is indulging in personal attacks against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and other YSR Congress Party leaders, observed Tourism minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao here on Monday.

Talking to media persons, the minister said people had defeated JSP as they had noticed the `shady deal’ Pawan Kalyan had reached with the TDP, setting aside his own party ideals.

“Pawan Kalyan refuses to see the numerous development and welfare programmes of the Jagan government introduced in just five months, which is not found anywhere else in India. He is attacking our government under the pretext of shortage of sand which can’t be tolerated. It is a pity that Pawan Kalyan is criticising us even as he is flanked by two former ministers Ayyanna Patrudu and Atchan Naidu who were part of the sand mafia,” he remarked.

He also felt that the film star should first learn to respect the lone SC legislator of his JSP to earn people’s support. “He seems to have woken up from slumber now, six months after elections and is trying to provoke youth in the name of Long March. He’d better refrain from such cheap tactics,” he said.

Former MLA and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said Pawan Kalyan should come out with healthy criticism so that the government could take corrective measures and not indulge in personal attacks against Jagan and Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy. Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana observed that Pawan Kalyan, who had come up the ladder with the help of his brother Chiranjeevi, had no right to criticise Jagan, who worked his way to success all alone.

