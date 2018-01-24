Pawan Kalyan’s vehicle runs over SI’s foot

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief and actor, Pawan Kalyan, who had a trouble-free run on the first two days of his Jana yatra, had his bitter moments on the the way to Khammam on Wednesday.

On the outskirts of Khammam city, his vehicle met with an accident leaving a police sub inspector severely injured. Kalyan’s vehicle ran over the left foot of sub inspector Chiranjeevi who was on ‘bandobust’ duty.

The sub inspector was preventing the crowd from approaching the convoy when the incident took place. The sub inspector was rescued by the crowd and was admitted to hospital.

But Kalyan’s vehicle did not stop at the accident spot. His followers said the Jana Sena chief who was not aware of the incident was informed about the accident only after reaching Khammam.

Later Kalyan sent his personal assistant to the hospital to check the health condition of Chiranjeevi and invited him to Hyderabad for better treatment.

In the meantime, a shoe was hurled at the vehicle of Kalyan as his convoy reached Tallada junction on the way from Kothagudem to Khammam. The incident created a commotion with police rushing to the place to avoid further trouble.