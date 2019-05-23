Pawan’s political debut a flop show in Andhra Pradesh

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:09 pm

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, who nursed the ambition to become new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and joined the fray to challenge the ruling Telugu Desam Party and opposition YSR Congress, put in a miserable performance.

According to reports, he lost in both the Assembly constituencies — Gajuwaka in the industrial belt of this city, and Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. Another film actor and his elder brother Nagababu, who contested the Narsapuram Lok Sabha seat, also suffered defeat. Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother Chiranjeevi had failed to impress voters with his Praja Rajyam Party and later merged it with the Congress. Now Pawan Kalyan will also follow suit, observers feel.

Pawan who began with a bang had to end without a whimper as he did not live up to the expectations of his huge fan-following. And instead of taking on the ruling TDP, he targetted the YSRCP which was in the Opposition and had no role to play in governance which was his undoing, they opine.

