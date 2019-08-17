Pawan’s voice to boom in the theatres of Sye Raa

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Fans of both Megastar Chiranjeevi and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan were swept off their piece with the latest update from the sets of Sye Raa. Turning their dreams of a collaboration between the brothers into a reality, Pawan Kalyan appeared in a dubbing theatre to embellish Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa with his commendable voice-over.

According to the official sources from the quarters of Konidela Productions, the voice-over of Pawan Kalyan makes the canvas of the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy — a gallant crusader against the tyrannical British colonial rule well before the historical mutiny in 1857 — bigger.As Pawan Kalyan is known for his outbursts for social justice and legitimate rights of people, his voice, filled with vigorous tenor, was said to have added value to the overall theatrical impact of the film.

While Pawan Kalyan was engrossed in the rendition of the voice, his beloved brother Chiranjeevi was traced in a state of amazement. In addition to the boundless expectations that the movie has raised based on its astronomical budget, use of technology and shooting in scenic foreign locations, besides the dazzling grandeur of Chiranjeevi’s immaculate portrayal of the lead role, Pawan Kalyan’s voice-over is trusted to lift the hopes of fans by leaps and bounds.