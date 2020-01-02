Pawon steps into shoes of a producer

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Pawon (Pavaan Sai), familiar to avid TV watchers in Telugu households as Eshwar in Mogali Rekulu, is a south Indian television actor who works mostly in prime time soaps. A resident of Marredpally, he breaks his own records in serials. This handsome guy successfully completed the last episode of the mega serial Mudda Mandaram.

“My mother tongue is Hindi but as Hyderabad is a metropolitan city, whoever is brought up here would be knowing Hindi, Telugu and English for sure. My schooling and college was completely done in Secunderabad, and I started my career in 2009 — almost a decade now,” says Pawon with a smile.

Right from his childhood, Pawon was fond of acting which encouraged him to perform in stage shows and skits at his college. During his higher secondary education, he started acting in serials. He has been working in daily soaps since he was 19 years old. Having debuted in the serial Happy Days, he worked in Theeram and thereafter in Mogali Rekulu, a popular serial which won awards in different categories. It was aired on Gemini TV during weekdays at 8:30 pm.

When Mogali Rekulu completed 1,376 episodes, Gemini started new series in the same show time with the same cast in the same slot from the same unit — it was called Sravana Sameeralu and Pawon worked in this series too.

“In Sravana Sameeralu, I happen to play the role of a romantic yet heroic character wherein I help my mother to bring all the lost wealth and glory back into her life,” shares Pawon. Sravana Sameeralu is still airing on Gemini TV weekdays at 8:30 pm where you can find him in the role of Eeswar, which “gave me so much fame that people started calling me Eeswar instead of the real name Pawon (Pavaan Sai)”.

Most of his serials were played in prime time and Pawon is very keen on the stories he chooses. His last outing was with the serial Muddha Mandaram which has successfully completed 1,586 episodes. “All the serials which I had done had more than 1,000 plus episodes,” says the young talented artiste who is soon turning into a producer. He is ready to step into OTT platforms and web series if he likes the role.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter