Pay Arogyasri due to hospitals, Oppn tells Telangana govt

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Hyderabad: Opposition parties have demanded that the State Government hold immediate consultations with private hospitals to restore Arogyasri services to the people.

Congress, BJP and the TDP on Saturday urged the Government not to put to trouble tens of thousands of common people who depend on Arogyasri services for their health needs at private hospitals, and immediately clear the dues owed to the hospitals by the Government.

Former Minister Ponnala Laxmaiah from Congress sought an explanation from the Government on stoppage of health services. The previous Congress government started Arogyasri to help poor people get good healthcare but the TRS Government has ensured that the scheme is stopped by holding back payments to hospitals, he said.

The BJP State general secretary Chinta Sambamurthy and TDP’s politburo member Ravula Chandrshekhar Reddy also demanded that the government take steps for immediate restoration of Arogyasri services.

All these political parties also sought to know the details of pending Arogyasri dues owed by the Government to hospitals.

It may be recalled that private hospitals that were offering services under Arogyasri scheme, had stopped these services from August 15 claiming that the Government owed them about Rs 1,500 crore. However, Health Minister Eatela Rajender had pegged this amount to around Rs 600 crore and had clarified that all rightful dues dues will be cleared in phases.

