Pay attention to your pooch

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 10:18 pm

Humans aren’t the only ones that experience anxiety. More than us, in fact, our furry companions are in need of some soothing to relax them from their impending restlessness. However, though, instead of venting the general human emotion when anxious, dogs show their anxiety through altered behaviour, by becoming clingy, acting out or even withdrawing.

As a responsible pet owner, understanding these signs in your dog and knowing how to act is as important to you as to your pooch. Pay attention to the physical and behavioural cues your dog exhibits, and respond accordingly to help them calm down and deal with the situation that is giving them stress and anxiety. Today, we suggest a few ways you can use to comfort your pet.

Hold them close

Just like for humans, hugging helps dogs relieve stress and anxiety. Cradle your furry friend in your arms for him or her to feel safer when they are with you. Not only does this reduce their levels of hassle but adds for a welcoming cuddle as well.

Calm demeanour

Like most animals, dogs can also sense what is going with you as per your mood and how you’re rearing to pressure. Frantically dealing with everything around you can produce a domino effect on your pet too, thus, at least for their sake, sit down, relax and hit snooze on your problems.

Something to play with

There’s nothing like a squishy toy to bite into that makes your dog happier than any living creature roaming on the planet. A good chew toy can help your dog focus on the fun of it, eventually subsiding their anxiety and pressure. Remember, the next time he or she is feeling gloomy, get out there and distract them with something they can tug around.

Check with your vet

If all else fails, a trip down to the vet might be the best idea. Take notes of the times and situations when your dog has been acting the most anxious and out of the norm to share it with his or her doctor. With the help of the vet, you can get down to the problem to help your furry companion feel much better.