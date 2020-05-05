Pay-cuts better than layoffs:  Economists

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Economists have long explained recessions in part by pointing to the reluctance of employers to reduce workers’ pay. This so-called market rigidity reverberates throughout the economy, creating waves of unemployment and declining growth that are worse than any pay-cut.

Many companies are actually cutting pay, providing a glimmer of hope that the economy will rebound faster than usual. Most economists believe that businesses are reluctant to reduce pay because it violates an implicit employment contract: If an employee comes into work, does a good job and budgets expenses responsibly, then the employer will pay him enough to meet his expenses.

Pay-cuts are considered to be the more humane option when it comes to cost savings. In a way, pay-cuts follow the risk management principle. They distribute the risks and the extent of the damage. Hence, when pay-cuts occur, employees in the company are forced to take a financial hit. As a result, everybody loses a small part of their salary instead of a few people losing 100% of their salary.

Pay-cuts and layoffs have very different psychological effects. Pay-cuts tend to demotivate workers. Studies conducted in this filed have concluded that workers tend to slack off work once their wages are cut. They become less productive and less responsible. On the other hand, when layoffs occur, there is an atmosphere of fear. This makes workers more productive in the short run. Of course, in the long run, such type of persistent stress is sure to burn out employees. However, layoffs do seem to be better of two evils, economists feel.