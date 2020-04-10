Pay extra attention to containment clusters: CS tells Collectors

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed district Collectors to take all measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. He held a video conference with the Collectors on containment clusters, government quarantine, surveillance of home quarantine and relief measures for migrant workers in the districts on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary instructed the Collectors to check every household in the containment clusters twice a day and immediately refer suspect cases for treatment. He asked them to strictly ensure that no person is allowed to move freely in barricaded area. He asked them to ensure that disinfectant is sprayed twice a day in the containment areas.

He said that any foreign returnees or persons belonging to other States, who do not have homes, should be allowed to stay in government quarantine facilities. He said violation by those in home quarantine has to be dealt with strictly.

