Pay full salaries to faculty, JNTU-H directs it’s colleges

By | Published: 2:53 pm 3:59 pm

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has directed all the colleges under its ambit to pay full salaries to the faculty members and not to terminate the services of the faculty during the lockdown.

The university, in a circular, said that it had received grievances from some faculty working in various affiliated colleges stating that some managements have terminated their services. They also represented to the university that some colleges did not pay them their salaries while a few gave a partial salary for the lockdown in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the directions from the State government, the university had decided to close all constituent and affiliated colleges till April 14. The managements were directed not to recruit or terminate any faculty without selection committee or without the university’s permission. However, in case of any emergency, if the college wants to terminate the services of the faculty member(s), it should be done through mutual consent between the college and faculty member(s) as per the established service rules of the institute and with due intimation of the same to the university in advance.

“The university may consider the termination/appointment of such faculty to be valid only as per the affiliation norms, failing which, the college shall be liable for the consequences during the affiliation process for the ensuing academic year 2020-21. Hence, the colleges/institutes are informed that they shall take care of the welfare of the faculty during the lockdown period with regard to payment of full salaries regularly to the faculty and not terminate faculty members,” the circular read.

The college managements were asked to take proactive steps to resolve any grievances raised by their faculty members or students at the college level itself. They were also asked to ensure that faculty and students do not raise any complaint to the university, failing which the university would initiate stringent action against the erring colleges as per the university affiliation norms.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .