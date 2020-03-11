Pay property tax dues: GHMC Commissioner

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar appealed building owners to pay their property tax dues for 2019-2020 before March 31.

Till date, the municipal corporation has collected Rs.1,291.49 crore against the target of Rs.1,800 crores for the current financial year. The property tax can be paid through bill collectors, Citizens Service centers and online as well. Online charges will be borne by the Corporation, the GHMC Commissioner said.

For clarifications regarding property tax, structure owners can contact the Deputy Commissioner of respective circle, said a press release.

