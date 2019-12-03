Pay salaries to faculties, JNTU Hyderabad to managements

By | Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has directed college managements to strictly follow service rules and pay salaries to their faculty members regularly. The directive from JNTU authorities has come following complaints by several faculty members against their respective college managements regarding non-payment of salaries regularly. Further, the college managements are directed to look into the welfare of the faculty members at the Institute level itself and ensure smooth running of the college, focusing on improving the quality of education imparted to young students.